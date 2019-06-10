Street crimes

The menace of street crime has risen again to a greater extent in Karachi. For the last three months or so, street criminals have again become active. The worst thing about this is that these street criminals do not show any sympathy for a person who resists them and shoot him instantly, which, in most of the cases, results in death. It has often been seen that street criminals try to snatch valuables from a person when there is not much hustle bustle on the streets or when it is dark.

Realizing the seriousness of the issue, the city police should post police constables in important streets of the city especially from dusk till midnight. If this is not possible for the city police due to shortage of staff, then patrolling of these streets should be done every hour. Besides this, street lights should remain on during these hours. The presence of the police in these streets will act as a deterrence and help minimise street crime in Karachi, if not completely eliminate it.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi