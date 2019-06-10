Economic survey

The PTI-led government has formally launched its pre-budget document called the 'Economic Survey 2018-19' to share the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy. All does not look encouraging. The growth rates – the key economic indicators – indicate that those won’t be enough for Pakistan to reach the Sustainable Development Goals. And it is downright depressing to compare Pakistan’s economic performance with what’s been happening in the region and other parts of the world. Now, with tougher times ahead for our economy, it is fair to ask whether the new PTI government's economic management team will be in a position to revitalize the economy or like this year we will also miss all the economic targets.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has huge potential. It is rich with gifted manpower, but it under-performs in terms of domestic revenue mobilization – that is, tax collection. An effective tax system is the sine qua non for a robust economy and sustainable development, but who cares? Come what may, the tax net will not widen in this land of tax evasion.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad