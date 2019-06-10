Politicians willhave to give answers to questions: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar rejected an impression given by the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif that he (Asad Umar) ever praised the PML-N government for executing cheapest power generation projects.

Reverting to the speech by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Umar said: “If the electricity situation in the country is as good as Shahbaz said then why did National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised tariff prices by Rs 2?” “I could not understand these cheap power projects the opposition leader speaks of, if the projects are that cheap then why the cost of electricity was increased?”

While speaking in the National Assembly, Asad Umar pointed out that the politicians would have to give answers to questions of corruption against them if they believe in democracy. He observed that the national security comes under threat if a military general is questioned, the Constitution is compromised if the judges are questioned, democracy falls into danger if the politicians are taken to task and if a Maulvi is asked, it is considered that Islam is under threat, but this would not got on like this. The former finance minister said questions would be asked for corruption if everybody believes in the democratic system while asking the opposition leaders to give money trail for the last 27 years. “Submit the money trail for your business deals and transactions with history and proofs like the current Prime Minister of Pakistan presented his and walk away untarnished,” he said “If letters from Qatari Prince’s are submitted as proofs and money trails then jail would be the only outcome,” he added.