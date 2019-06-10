Non-payment to farmers: SC warns of arrest if sugar mill CEOs fail to appear

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday warned issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for chief executives of Patoki, Darya Khan and Brother Sugar Mills if they did not appear before it by tomorrow (June 12).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard the case of payments to farmers by Pathoki, Darya Khan and Brother Sugar Mills. The court also summoned cane commissioner, chief secretary and advocate general, Punjab, as well as senior members of the Board of Revenue on June 12.

During the course of hearing, the court took strong exception to the absence of chief executives of three sugar mills. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that on the last hearing, chief executives of the three Sugar mills, Pathoki, Darya Khan and Brother Sugar Mills were summoned, but they are not taking the court order seriously. A lawyer representing Darya Khan Sugar Mills informed the court that his client has gone to perform Umrah. At that, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that whosoever is summoned by the court, goes for Umrah. “Next time non-bailable warrants will be issued for anyone who does not appear before the court,” Justice Azmat remarked. The court also directed the Punjab advocate general to personally look into the case besides directing the counsels for the sugar mills to submit affidavits on the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till June 12.