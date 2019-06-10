close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Price hike

Karachi

Condemning the escalation of prices of various essential items, various politico-religious parties have demanded of the government to bring down the prices of petroleum products and gas as any increase in their prices affected the prices of other items.

Speaking to The News, spokespersons of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Sunni Tehreek and Jaffria Alliance said the increase in petroleum prices products had raised the prices of each and every commodity which had made the lives of common people miserable. The religious parties’ representatives lamented the rising unemployment in the country as thousands of workers were being laid off.

