Two robbers fleeing after snatching traffic cop’s gun killed in shootout

The District Malir police foiled a snatching bid in the Shah Latif area and gunned down two alleged robbers on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur of District Malir said a mobile of the Shah Latif Police Station was on patrolling in the area on Monday evening when they received information that armed robbers had snatched a pistol from a traffic cop of the Quaidabad Traffic Kiosk while he was deployed for duty under the Quaidabad bridge.

Responding to information, police mobiles rushed to the scene and chased the suspects, closing in on them in Qadaffi Town. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated, and after a briefencounter, the cops arrested two robbers in an injured condition.

The injured men were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), where they succumbed to their injuries. The identities of the robbers could not be ascertained immediately. The cops seized three pistols, including the one snatched from the traffic cop, and a motorcycle, which was the stolen property of the Landhi Police Station.

Man commits suicide

A man’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in the Jackson locality on Monday. Police said the man had apparently committed suicide over hitherto unknown reasons.

The man’s body was found from his house located in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, in the limits of the Jackson police station. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy and later handed over to his family.