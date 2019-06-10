close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Man shot dead in front of daughter in Jauhar

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

A man was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his daughter in District East on Monday. The horrific incident took place near Rabia City apartments in Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

Responding to information, rescuers reached the scene and moved the victim to Jinnah

Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Javed Iqbal, son of Qari Abdul Bari. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, attended the scene and inquired about the incident.

According to Sharea Faisal SHO Safdar Mashwani, Iqbal was a resident of the Malir locality and worked at a private company. He said the victim was riding his motorcycle to Darul Sehat Hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar to drop his daughter, who was a doctor and worked there.

“He was shot once in his neck and died shortly,” the officer said. “We don’t have any idea about the motive behind the incident as the family said that they did not have any personal enmity with anyone, while the daughter of the victim also denied any robbery bid.”

The SHO said two men riding a motorcycle apparently targeted the victim while he was riding the motorcycle to drop his daughter at the hospital as per the daily routine. Police did not find any CCTV footage immediately, while investigators were said to be trying to obtain CCTV footage to conduct their probe. Police have registered an FIR (No. 485/19) against unidentified persons on behalf of a son of the victim, Shahzaib.

