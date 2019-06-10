SBP injects Rs647.950bln in market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday injected Rs647.950 billion in the money market for 10 days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation, a statement issued by the central bank said. In all 24 bids worth Rs714.950 billion were offered, of which 19 of Rs647.950 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 12.31 percent/annum, it added.
