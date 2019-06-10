SECP extends assistance for PMYA

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has agreed to extend its assistance to Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) for economic development of the youth and promote entrepreneurship culture in the country.

A SECP official said the commission would take all possible and requisite measures for generating employment opportunities for the potential young generation ready for employment.

Under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, the registration of new startup companies would be made through online process to ensure transparency and ease for the applicants. The SECP will ensure ease of doing business for the nascent companies to be registered in communication, tourism and postal sectors under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme,” he added.