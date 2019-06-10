Forex reserves fall to $14.889 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.889 billion during the week ended May 31 from $15.089 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped $148 million to $7.862 billion due to external debt servicing. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.027 billion, compared with $7.079 billion a week ago.