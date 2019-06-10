close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $14.889 billion

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.889 billion during the week ended May 31 from $15.089 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped $148 million to $7.862 billion due to external debt servicing. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.027 billion, compared with $7.079 billion a week ago.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business