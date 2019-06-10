Technology transfer is the answer

The government is making efforts to curtail import bill by eliminating exemptions to the dismay of rent-seekers, who have not lost hope and seem to have convinced the planners to allow import of electric vehicles (EVs) at reduced duties.

No one disputes that EVs are not only environmentally-friendly but also cost-effective fuel-wise. These vehicles are needed in the country. But what we need is technology transfer and not straight import at lower duty. As of now, EVs are luxury cars. They cost twice as much as that of normal petrol-fueled cars.

Ordinary consumers in Pakistan would not be able to own these cars. But the elite class comprising only 2 percent of the population would go for it irrespective of duty fixed by the state. By asking concessions for these luxury cars, we are in fact asking for special exemption for the moneyed people. Yes, these cars would save fuel but only few thousand consumers would be able to afford them and the impact on fuel consumption in Pakistan would be nominal.

Why don’t we lure investors that are willing to transfer EV manufacturing technology to Pakistan? They may be leased land for manufacturing facilities at a nominal rate. The investors may also be offered tax concessions besides reduced duties on only EVs-specific components. It is worth noting the 70 percent of the components used in EVs are the same as used in fuel-driven cars.

If we allow duty-free or low duty import of EVs, we would in fact be doing injustice to our vendors that produce 70 percent of parts used in an EV. Even if the EV vehicle is assembled in Pakistan the state should give concessions on 30 percent EV-specific parts only and charge normal duty on rest of the parts.

On completely built up unit there should be no concessions. Currently no more than 2 percent of the total vehicles in the world are EV. Some countries intend to increase this percentage to 30 percent by 2030.

We cannot move ahead with the rest of the world in this regard because we simply do not have the buying power to shift so quickly to expensive vehicles. The concessions to imported EVs, if granted, would simply help the elite buyers with no visible impact on our environment. In fact, our planners are not that serious in improving the environment. Had they been worried, they would have never considered the proposal to allow our out-dated refineries to restart producing Sulphur-rich petrol to be used by two-wheelers.

The reduction in price would not be more than Rs5/liter but the pollution impact would certainly cost the economy a fortune.

This again seems to be an attempt to help out the elite elements in the society. Out refineries failed to update their technology and are unable to produce the standard fuel used by vehicle in Pakistan.

They should remain closed until they come up with new technology. It would be a folly to eliminate rent-seekers from certain sectors of the economy and accommodate them in other sectors. We have to modernise our economy and refrain from facilitating obsolete technologies.

If the economic planners are so worried about the environmental pollution they should completely ban the import of used cars.

The developed economies check the emission levels of all two-year-old cars. If the emission level is higher than the permitted level, they ask the owner to get it fully repaired. Engine overhaul in developed economies is very expensive.

The owner disposes of the polluting vehicle and from the amount he gets he leases out a new one. These polluting vehicles are then exported to third world countries.

We do not have any system to check our vehicles after a certain time. We allow vehicles emitting black smoke on our roads.

We can see even 30-40 years old cars plying on our roads without any testing. If we could eliminate polluting vehicles the reduction in pollution would be over 100 times more than what we expect to achieve from the limited use of EVs.