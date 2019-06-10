PM urged to veto zero-rating removal

KARACHI: Exporters on Monday appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene for the continuation of zero-rated sales tax scheme otherwise several industries would close down, leading to mass unemployment.

Officials of the five zero-rated export sectors launched this appeal during a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), which was followed by a peaceful protest by owners and workers of the five sectors i.e., value-added textile, sports goods, surgical, leather, and carpet manufacturing sectors.

Jawed Bilwani from Pakistan Apparel Forum and Zubair Motiwala, former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led the press conference, while representatives of all the associations of sectors participated in it.

A statement quoted them as saying that discontinuation of zero-rated status would result in ruin and disaster of export-oriented industries, flight of capital, mass unemployment, and huge foreign exchange losses.

The concerned high-ups in Islamabad were not realising the gravity of situation and sensitivity of the matter and are stubborn to implement the diktats of International Monetary Fund (IMF), the officials said. They said their genuine arguments and justification raised in various meetings and interactions with government to continue zero-rating of sales tax fell on deaf ears.