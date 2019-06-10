Tax exemptions surge 80 percent to Rs972.4bln in FY2019

KARACHI: Cash-strapped PTI-led government provided massive Rs972.40 billion in tax exemptions and concessions to various economic sectors during the outgoing 2018/19 fiscal year, up staggering 80 percent year-over-year, the finance ministry’s data revealed on Monday.

Cost of duty and tax exemptions and concessions stood at Rs541 billion during the last fiscal year, the ministry’s data showed.

The previous government announced major reliefs to the taxpayers during the budget for FY2019. The present government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), continued with the relief policy despite amending the budget twice within 10 months of the current fiscal year.

Sales tax exemptions cost the government Rs597.7 billion during the current fiscal year, up 111.6 percent year-over-year. Sales tax losses were recorded under a statutory regulatory order (SRO 1125) related to zero-rating (Rs86.7 billion), local supply under fifth schedule (Rs53.5 billion), imports under sixth schedule (Rs53.7 billion) and local supply under sixth schedule (Rs247 billion).

Income tax concessions and exemptions cost the government Rs141.60 billion during the current fiscal year. The cost escalated 129.2 percent from Rs61.78 billion during the last fiscal year. Income tax exemptions were granted under tax credit in balancing, modernisation and replacement of plant and machinery (Rs90.95 billion), tax credit under section 100C of Income Tax Ordinance 2001 (Rs14 billion) and tax loss due to claims by independent power producers (Rs18 billion).

The finance ministry’s data showed that total duty exemptions increased 17.63 percent year-over-year to Rs233.10 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year. Concessions of customs duty on goods imported from member countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organization amounted to Rs348.8 million. Duty exemptions to imports under South Asian free trade agreement stood at Rs1.615 billion. Duty exemptions given to Chinese imports cost Rs31.62 billion in FY2019. This was in addition to Rs2.5 million granted under the same head.

The finance ministry’s data showed that duty exemptions on import from Indonesia under Pak-Indonesia preferential trade agreement stood at Rs3.950 billion, followed by Rs3.163 billion onimports from Malaysia, Rs2.402 billion on imports from Sri Lanka and Rs6 million on imports from Mauritius. Duty exemptions on import of raw materials and components for manufacturing sector stood at Rs4.755 billion. Duty and sales tax exemptions for E&P sector amounted to Rs5.726 billion. Duty exemptions for auto vendors stood at Rs26.604 billion, while for original equipment manufacturers they amounted to Rs38.819 billion. Duty exemptions on cotton import amounted to Rs2.276 billion, for CPEC projects (Rs1.009 billion) and for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (Rs749.1 million.)