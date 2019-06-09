‘Nikka’ believes he can boost tax collection, create jobs!

Islamabad : ‘Nikka’ is getting more and more imaginative. Lying idle, with no job and a whole bunch of degrees and certificates neatly put in a folder, under his pillow, Nikka suddenly got this flash of genius that almost made him jump out of his cot.

“Wow! What an idea has sprung from my fertile brain! Purely a flash of wisdom,” Nikka closed his eyes again and savoured the moment!

“It’s ridiculous! Such a simple solution right in front of their eyes and yet all these economic wizards seem to have turned blind,” Nikka mused.

“Bring all kind and size of traders throughout the country in the tax net,” said Nikka triumphantly!

“So Nikkay, you believe that the government has not tried this ever in the past?”

“They had. But the method had always been wrong.”

“So, what revolutionary idea you have in mind to bring these traders, tens of millions in numbers may be, all over the country in the tax net?”

“In the past the government has been asking, appealing, even threatening these traders to start paying their taxes and also start filing tax returns. Didn’t it?”

“Okay. Yes. So, you believe you can do better than the whole government put together?”

“No. Only the government can do this. But they need to adopt a pragmatic approach and practical strategy to achieve the goal. And this strategy in my mind is very simple and absolutely practicable,” Nikka stressed.

“Well, let’s hear it out!”

“We assume that the government at least has 80 per cent if not 100 per cent record of existence of shops all over the country. Even in the remotest of areas and smallest of villages.”

“Well, to be honest, this seems not possible. But let’s move on.”

“Okay. If they don’t have this record of the number of shops, all type of small shops, even kiosks selling tea, snacks cigarettes and cold drinks, then the government should conduct a quick survey and try to get as accurate number of shops all over Pakistan as possible, which are certain to be not paying their taxes and establish a database.”

“So. What next?”

“The FBR may decide the amount of tax to be collected from these shop owners, which should not be less then Rs25 per day and should not exceed from Rs50 per day.”

“Well Nikkay, granted this wish of yours as well despite knowing our FBR!”

“Simply hire as many young men and women, adequately educated to handle the simplest of mobile phone app that could easily be developed by a smart software developer. Impart a week-long training to make them learn and use the mobile app that could also be used on computer.” “Okay. Then what?”

“Assign at least 10 shops to each of these young men and women, preferably within walking distance from their homes. They should visit these shops assigned to them on daily basis, just like every employee getting up in morning and going to office.

“At the end of the day, these tax collectors should deposit the money they had collected through a system best devised and designed by the FBR, just like the Easy Paisa or other such money transfer systems.

“If people in the BISP can identify and mark 32 million households all over the country to distribute money using ‘Global Information System’ (GIS), why the FBR can’t do the same to collect money?

“Suppose there are only 10 million such small shops all over the country, which obviously is a gross understatement. And the average daily tax collected from them may come to around Rs35 per shop. It will fetch a little over Rs1 billion to the government treasury every month.

“Because all this tax collected would be through a proper documented system, it would be easy for the FBR to certify them as ‘Tax Return Filers’ as well. And around 200,000 educated young men and women would get jobs!

“Nikkiya! O Nikkiya! Nakamay’ya oth ja. Manji da khaira chad. Saar inhan digriayan no. Ja, ja kay tokri dho lay, char paisa wat liy’ain ga sham pai no!” Mom was shouting from the front door! (Nikkiya! Hey Nikkiya! Get up you lousy brat. Let go of the cot. Burn all these degrees. Go out and work as laborer. At least you will bring some money home by evening!)

Nikka jumped out of a blissful slumber!