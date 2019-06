Over 70 militants killed within 24 hours in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR: More than 70 armed insurgents have been killed in Afghanistan’s southern region over the past 24 hours, as government forces have increased pressure on the Taliban in Kandahar and the neighboring provinces, an army statement said Sunday.

Units of the national army in the latest crackdown on the Taliban have killed three insurgents in Khakriz district of the southern Kandahar province early Sunday, said a statement of 205 Atal Corps released here.

According to the statement, a Taliban commander Mullah Mahmoud alias Bado Jan was also among those killed in the raids. Similarly, the statement reported killing 41 insurgents in Miwand, Mianshin and Shah Walikot districts of Kandahar province since Saturday.

Government forces, according to the statement, have also killed 10 Taliban fighters in Daichopan district of the neighboring Zabul province over the past 24 hours, the army statement said. A total of 12 militants have also been killed in Khas Uruzgan district of the southern Uruzgan province as security forces targeted Taliban positions from the ground and air over the period, the army statement said.