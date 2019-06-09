close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

PM summons cabinet meeting today

National

NNI
June 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: As the government is all set to present its first budget on June 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special meeting of the federal cabinet today (Monday) to finalise the budget.

The meeting is expected to approve Rs6.8 trillion federal budget. The budget deficit would be Rs3 trillion.

The budget envisages fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people-friendly policies for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

