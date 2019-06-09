close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
INP
June 10, 2019

Iran hands over 98 illegal immigrants to Levies Force

June 10, 2019

QUETTA: The Iranian authorities handed over 98 illegal Pakistani immigrants to Levies Force at the Taftan border in Chaghi district on Sunday.

According to official sources, the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid traveling documents.

The Levies Force after completion of formal procedure handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation.

It is worth mentioning here that operations on both sides of border to stop travelling stay of illegal immigrants were underway.

