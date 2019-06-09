Shahbaz return: No point in celebrations as people know reality of PML-N, says Sumsam

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Various political leaders including those in the ruling alliance and the opposition parties gave their reaction over Shahbaz Sharif’s return to the country from London on Sunday.

Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari said there was no point in celebrations over the return of Shahbaz Sharif to the country, as the people were well aware of the corruption of the Sharif brothers. He said people wanted answers to questions about Ashiana, Saaf Pani and other scams.

He said the two brothers – Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif – have two different narratives which are going to clash once again in the days to come. He said the real clash would be between Maryam Nawaz and Hamza

Shahbaz now.

The provincial minister for information and culture said that other PML-N absconding leaders should also return to the country now and face their cases. He said the Sharif family was making all-out attempts to deceive the public as well as the courts. He said if their hands are clean, why they are avoiding the accountability process.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to end corruption in the country and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would come up to expectations of people.

Also, spokesperson for the Punjab government Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif “enjoyed” Eid in London in the name of medical treatment there. He said the opposition leader remained busy there doing politics and hatching conspiracies.

He said in a statement that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led provincial government would set up modern hospitals in Naya Pakistan, so that political leaders like the previous rulers did not have to go abroad for treatment.

Slamming the Sharif family, he said they could not set up a single hospital where they could get treatment. He said it would have been better had Shahbaz Sharif brought with him his absconding son, son-in-law, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The spokesperson said the PML-N leader’s statements show as if he had returned after winning a world cup and not getting treatment.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, referring to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan calling her Baji, said Shahbaz Sharif had arrived and now “you (the PTI government) will have to go at all cost”.

Commenting on Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement, he said after return of Shahbaz Sharif, Baji Firdous should fear God and stop spreading propaganda that he would not return to the country. “Now you should get ready to face two slogans: ‘Go Imran go, and Hide Imran Hide in Bani Gala’,” Rana Sana told PM’s special assistant.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan destroyed the country and his government had snatched bread and employment from people. Aiming at Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said fear of Shahbaz Sharif and fear of theft all were visible on her face.

Rana Sanaullah said time had arrived for departure of the PTI government. He asked Dr Firdous what Premier Imran Khan was doing in Nathia Gali while the IMF was preparing budget for the country. He said PM Imran Khan had failed to achieve his set goals again.