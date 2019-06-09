Imran to meet Putin at SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which turned out to be a major success for Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

According to a private television channel report, PM Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 14 in Bishkek. The meeting will be on the sidelines of SCO summit.

The Russian Embassy has informed the Foreign Office for the meeting. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Ministry of External Affairs and other officials will be present in the meeting.

As per sources, PM Khan will invite Russian President to Pakistan during the meeting. Pak-Russia relations will be discussed, the two leaders will also discuss the Afghan peace process and the global issues in the meeting.