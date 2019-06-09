Around 400,000 tourists visited Naran, Kaghan during Eid days

ISLAMABAD: Naran and Kaghan valleys received 300,000 to 400,000 tourists during Eid holidays days of Eid from different parts of the country, President of Kaghan Valley Hotels Association Saith Matiullah said on Sunday.

Talking to this news agency from Naran, he appreciated arrangements made by Deputy Commissioner Manshera for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads leading to the scenic places.

“I appreciate the comprehensive arrangements made by the DC Manshera for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and making elaborate security measure for the tourists arriving here to enjoy scenic beauty of various eye catching destinations,” he said.

While welcoming the tourists, the president said, the association was providing all kind of assistance to the picnic lovers, setting aside the impression about shortage of hotels and overcharging there.

“We are here to facilitate the tourists visiting Naran and Kaghan from various parts of the county as thousands of peoples” employment was linked with them, he said in reply to a query.

He advised the tourists, who were yet planning to visit the areas, to ensure advance bookings at hotels and bring warm clothes them to avoid any inconvenience.