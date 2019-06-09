Ex-minister says PTI govt victimising opp leaders thru NAB

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Sunday said that the government was harassing the opposition leaders through National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Since the independence of Pakistan, it is the worst government of country’s history,” he told reporters at the Mardan Press Club. He criticised the federal government and said the country was facing multiple crises due to the wrong decisions and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet.