‘Logical conclusion of mega corruption cases NAB’s top priority’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Sunday said the NAB’s faith – corruption-free Pakistan and logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most priority of the NAB.

"The NAB is committed to root out corruption from country with iron hands," he said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that NAB has been now rejuvenated due to its three-pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. "NAB’s performance has appreciated by all reputed national and internal organisations like Pildat, Mishal Pakistan, Gallop and Gillani Survey, Transparency International and World Economic Forum. These have not only appreciated NAB performance but also indicated that 59 percent Pakistanis have trust in NAB due to its across-the-board actions," he said. The NAB chairman said the Bureau strongly believes in self-accountability, transparency and merit as per law. He said the NAB received 44,315 complaints during last year and have almost doubled in 2019. "The NAB has filed 590 corruption references in respective accountability courts which is an excellent achievement as compared to last five years of NAB," he said. On the basis of across-the-board accountability under its enforcement policy, he said the NAB has not only arrested 600 accused persons but also recovered Rs4,300 million from corrupt elements and deposited all amount in national exchequer during the tenure of present leadership of NAB. "The recovery made by NAB was then returned to hundreds of effected people and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB employee as NAB officers/officials consider eradication of corruption from the country as their national duty," he said.

The NAB chairman said that he convened 50 Executive Board meetings in which various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and references were authorised and approved and the present management of NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus. Under Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarters and Regional Bureaus are being evaluated for the last three years on annual and midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection. He said the NAB had organised Saarc Seminar in Islamabad in which Saarc member countries including India participated and appreciated the anti-corruption strategy adopted by NAB in curbing corruption as Pakistan is role model for Saarc countries due to its proactive and effective Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement Anti-Corruption Strategy. "Today, NAB is the first chairman of Saarc countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts," he said. He said the AB has devised a state-of-the-art Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES), which was introduced at NAB Headquarters and NAB’s regional Bureaus in order to measure the effectiveness of performance, which helped in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB. He said the main purpose of effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is to cater to all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief, decisions made. MES has the ability to analyse data in qualitative and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system for violators. Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) is a web-based application, user friendly and interactive online system developed to enhance the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said there are more than 1,210 corruption references of NAB under trial in various respective accountability courts of the country and their approximately total amount is Rs900 billion. Besides being apex anti-corruption organisation, he said the NAB is role model institution among Saarc countries due to its effective anti-corruption strategy of Enforcement, Awareness and prevention. "NAB on bilateral cooperation, has signed a

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption," he said.

In the context of CPEC, he said this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan. He said the NAB has established its first state-of-the-art Forensic Science LAB (FSL) in Rawalpindi NAB, which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. NAB has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

NAB has also introduced Combine Investigation Team system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.