ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS: Pakistan to meet Cambodia in second-leg battle

KARACHI: Pakistan football team held its second training session in Doha on Sunday to prepare for the do-or-die second-leg battle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers first round against Cambodia on Tuesday (tomorrow).

After reaching Doha late Friday, Pakistan held a training session at the Al-Sailiya Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

And on Monday (today) Nogueira charges will have their final training session at the match venue, Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, in the Qatar’s capital.

After meeting in the first leg in Cambodia on June 6, both teams flew to Doha via same flight. Pakistan are hosting the Doha leg.

“Yes, training sessions have been good so far,” a Pakistan team official told ‘The News’ from Doha on Sunday.

With the temperature exceeding 40 degree Celsius in Qatar which will be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both Pakistan and Cambodia trained under floodlights. The Tuesday match will also be held under floodlights, starting at 7pm local time.

After losing the first leg 0-2 in Cambodia, securing 3-0 win for Pakistan in the second leg seems to be a huge target.

But a Pakistan’s team official said that they could beat Cambodia with the desired margin.

“Yes, we have the capability to beat them and qualify for the second round,” the official said. After having played the first leg in Cambodia on artificial turf, under heavy downpour and in front of a huge crowd supporting the local side, Doha is expected to bring in a joy for the Greenshirts as the conditions and the grassy pitch might benefit them to thump Cambodia.

“Yes, in Cambodia we faced trouble from every side. Cambodia have beaten some major teams at their own backyard and are a hard team to beat at home. But here in Doha we can pull off a huge win,” the official said.

The official dispelled the impression that all foreign-based players were being utilised.

“If you see we missed in Cambodia match only three players including Saddam Hussain, Umair and Naved from the squad, which had played against Palestine in the FIFA friendly last year in Al-Ram. The rest of the squad was the same,” the official clarified.

He said that they would go all out in the second leg, adding Cambodia might opt for defensive display but could try for striking the goals through counter-attacks. “We would try to bring them under pressure,” he said.

When asked why they had played front-runner Mohammad Riaz as left full-back in the first leg, the official said Naveed had been their left fullback during their last few assignments and as he was not there so they opted to play Riaz at the same position because he had the experience of playing as left-wing front-runner.

The Asia’s lowest 12 nations are engaged in the first round and the six winners will join Asia’s leading 34 nations in the second round to be held in September.

Meanwhile this correspondent learnt that the FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had got visas of Qatar for all those eight home-based players who were not allowed by the Ashfaq-led PFF to join Pakistan team. Their passports are in possession of the team officials working under the Ashfaq-led PFF, a source said.