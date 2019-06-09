Rain likely to interrupt Pak-Aussies match

ISLAMABAD: Bad weather is expected to follow Pakistan in Taunton (UK) where the Greenshirts are to play their fourth World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday.

According to the weather forecast gathered from different sources, light rain is expected during the day in this Somerset county city with all the possibility of interruption during the course of action.

Chances of rain and stiff breeze are there on Wednesday in Taunton as the weather is expected to get rough in patches.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka match scheduled for Bristol City on June 7 was abandoned without a ball being bowled with both teams securing one points each.

All the efforts during that particular day to start the match went fruitless. However, on Wednesday at Taunton, chances of play are very much there.

The Southern part of UK these days is in grip of rainy weather with majority of venues where World Cup matches are scheduled are getting a taste of mild or heavy showers.

South Africa match against West Indies scheduled for today (Monday) at Southampton and Sri Lanka match against Bangladesh tomorrow (Tuesday) in Bristol are also likely to be interrupted by rain.

Rain is also likely to make its presence during India-New Zealand match scheduled in Nottingham on June 13.