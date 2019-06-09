Pashtun Jirga to resolve issues, ANP hopes

KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh General Secretary Younas Bunairee has said that the Qaumi Pashtun Jirga, scheduled to be held on June 14 in Peshawar, will generate a narrative to counter the issues faced by the community. In an Eidul Fitr gathering organised by the party’s Korangi district leaders in Mehran Town, Bunairee said that it was the need of the hour to convene a jirga and devise a joint strategy in the larger interest of the Pashtun community. The ANP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has convened a jirga at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the party’s central headquarters in Peshawar, and representatives of different Pashtun political parties, movements and organisations have been invited to the meeting. Without naming the PTI, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Bunairee said that no development work has been carried out in Karachi by the three political parties that are ruling in the Centre, the province and the city. “The entire city has been turned into a heap of garbage, and there is no one here to resolve the civic issues,” said the ANP leader. He also said that after completing its restructuring, his party will initiate organisational activities in the city. He claimed that the PTI government was causing more crises than solving the problems facing the country. “The economy is on the verge of collapse.” He said that his party would back every protest and movement against the current economic conditions and the increasing unemployment. The ANP’s district leaders Nasir Khattak, Naseeb Orakzai, Amar Ali Bunairee, Javed Khattak and Haji Khalid Afridi also spoke to the gathering. Also on the occasion, a number of leaders from different political parties, under the leadership of Mujibur Rehman Alai, announced their decision to join the ANP.