Six people drown at picnic spots during Eid

PESHAWAR: At least six people lost lives while four were still missing in seven incidents of drowning of tourists during Eid in different districts of the province.

According to an official of the Rescue 1122, the divers rescued at least 38 people during these incidents at Sardaryab, Kund Park in Swabi, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan and Khanpur Dam.

The official said the boats and lifeguards of the Rescue 1122 continued patrolling all these places while the divers remained alert to meet any emergency. A number of tourists drowned at different places, mostly due to carelessness, while celebrating Eid at the picnic spots.

According to a Rescue 1122 official those drowned during Eid included three girls stated to be sisters. He added that search operation for the four missing people was still going on.