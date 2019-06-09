close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Gang busted

National

GUJRANWALA: The CIA police have arrested four members of a dacoit gang involved in murder, dacoity and theft incidents.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told journalists that accused Zain, Muhammad Azeem, Sajid and Nadeem were the members of a dacoit gang and were involved in dacoity, murder and theft incidents.

He told that this gang had allegedly gunned down trader Javed Iqbal and injured four other citizens on resistance in a dacoity incident.

He told that the accused persons had confessed to involve in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal districts.

The police had recovered two motorcycles and illegal arms from them, he added.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from a road at Satellite Town on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body in a plot and informed the police.

The police have shifted the dead body to the DHQ Hospital and started investigation.

