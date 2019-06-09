South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro lacks infrastructure

MULTAN: The South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro can be a game changer for local people if basic infrastructure and facilities are improved at the site.

The Fort Munro is one of most popular tourist spots in the region. The popular hill station is 6,500 feet above sea level and is located 85km away from Dera Ghazi Khan. It takes two hours and 30 minutes to reach the site. The tourist spot is lacking facilities like hotels, residences, hospitals and some others, said social figure and tourist Muhammad Mumtaz Baig. He stated that the Fort Munro could be Murree of the South Punjab due to cool atmosphere and scenic beauty. Thousands of citizens especially during the Eid days used to visit the scenic valley, he told. He said that the government in collaboration with the Japan government was constructing a steel bridge, which would be operational soon and it would surely enhance tourism to new heights. The government was spending billions of rupees on construction of the steel bridge, he added. The tourist called for building of infrastructure including provision of safe drinking water, hotels, hospitals and standard residences. He also maintained that installation of chairlift from Khar to Fort Munro top would also grab attention of local and foreign tourists. He urged the government to take special interest in developing the hill station.