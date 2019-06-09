2 killed in fire incidents

FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in fire incidents in and around the city. Police said on Sunday that Shehzad Ghafoor of Chak 383-GB was killed while Amanat, Waheed and Irfan received burns when a fire broke out after a boiler blast in a textile mill at Khurarianwala. The victims were shifted to a hospital for treatment. In another incident, M Younis of Jhang, who had suffered burns a day before Eidul Fitr, was succumbed to his injuries at Allied Hospital. Similarly, Azhar of Mohallah Yousafabad, seven -year-old Fiza and six-year-old Laiba were hospitalized after they received burns in separate fire incidents.