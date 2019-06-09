close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Call to arrest killers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich has demanded the Gojra City police arrest the accused who had attacked on him and murdered his friend Umar. Talking to journalists here on Sunday, he said that the incident had taken place on April 1, but the police had so far arrested only one accused out of five and the remaining four were still at large.

Birthday celebrated: Awami Workers Party senior leader Ch Fateh Muhammad celebrated his 97th birthday at Chak 305/GB on Sunday. Ch Fateh, who is also a writer of his biography and history of socialist politics, celebrated his birthday along with his family members.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan