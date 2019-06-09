Call to arrest killers

TOBA TEK SINGH: PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich has demanded the Gojra City police arrest the accused who had attacked on him and murdered his friend Umar. Talking to journalists here on Sunday, he said that the incident had taken place on April 1, but the police had so far arrested only one accused out of five and the remaining four were still at large.

Birthday celebrated: Awami Workers Party senior leader Ch Fateh Muhammad celebrated his 97th birthday at Chak 305/GB on Sunday. Ch Fateh, who is also a writer of his biography and history of socialist politics, celebrated his birthday along with his family members.