close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Passenger held with crystal ice at airport

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

SIALKOT: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Sunday arrested a passenger with more than 1kg crystal ice from the Sialkot International Airport. The ASF personnel during routine checking recovered crystal ice from the luggage of accused Sherbaz, s/o Muhammad Ramzan and a resident of Sargodha, who was going to Jeddah. The accused was offloaded and later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Forces for further legal action.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from Khawaja Safdar Overhead Bridge in the limits of Rangpura police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan