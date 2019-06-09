Passenger held with crystal ice at airport

SIALKOT: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Sunday arrested a passenger with more than 1kg crystal ice from the Sialkot International Airport. The ASF personnel during routine checking recovered crystal ice from the luggage of accused Sherbaz, s/o Muhammad Ramzan and a resident of Sargodha, who was going to Jeddah. The accused was offloaded and later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Forces for further legal action.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from Khawaja Safdar Overhead Bridge in the limits of Rangpura police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.