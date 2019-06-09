Girl dies after eating poisonous substance

OKARA: A girl died after eating poisonous substance accidentally in the area of Ravi police on Sunday. Sumera Bibi, daughter of Allah Ditta, ate poisonous substance accidentally and fell unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital but she died. Meanwhile, an unidentified man who was brought a hospital a couple of days ago died at the hospital. Police have started investigation.

INJURED DIES AT HOSPITAL: A man, who had sustained severe burns after a blast in a van after gas cylinder leakage on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Sunday. Two minor brothers were killed on the spot when the van caught fire after the blast. Nine other passengers were also injured in the incident. Sharafat, who was also traveling on the van, had lodged a case against the van drive and its owner for not maintaining condition of the vehicle, which caused the sad incident.

FOUR OF A FAMILY INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Four members of a family were injured in an accident on the National Highway on Sunday. The family was on its way by a car when their vehicle overturned. As a result, all four car riders were injured and rushed to a hospital.

TWO SWINDLERS BOOKED: Police on Sunday booked two swindlers here. Accused Qaisar Saeed alias Kalay Shah and Muhammad Afzal, clad in police uniform, allegedly took away cash and other articles fraudulently from Nadeem, Iftikhar Ahmad and Imtiaz Ahmad.