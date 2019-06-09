Three terrorists held with explosives

MULTAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three alleged terrorists and recovered explosives from their possession.

On a tip-off, the CTD team conducted a raid near Khaira Chowk and arrested three members of a banned organisation. Sources claimed that the arrested alleged terrorists were planning to attack on sensitive installations and law enforcement agencies. They were identified as Basit, Nasir and Ghulam Hussain. The CTD team also recovered three hand-grenades and hate literature from them. According to a spokesperson for the CTD, investigation had been launched after lodging a case against them.

‘Govt committed to promoting agri sector’: The Punjab government is planning to promote agriculture sector with an aim to enhance income of farmers.

This was stated by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed while chairing a meeting here on Sunday. He said that the processing plants for value addition of fruits and vegetables were being installed across the province. The processing plants would surely help enhance farmers’ income, he added. He said that insurance of crops of Kharif season had been extended to 18 districts from four districts. Similarly, he continued, for guidance of peasants, the linkages between farming community and the Agriculture Department officials were also improved. The secretary said that the government was employing every possible resource to improve crops productivity. He said that the government was extending subsidy on all kinds of fertilisers. The subsidy was facilitating 5.2 million farmers in the province, he told. For reducing bill on imports of edible oil, the government was offering handsome amount on per acre cultivation of sunflower and some other crops, he added.

Eid Sports Festival begins: The Eid Sports Festival featuring indoor and outdoor sports competitions began here on Sunday.

On the opening day, two T-10 cricket matches were played at Nawan Shehr Cricket Ground. The first match was played between Cholistan Tiger and Thal Heroes. Cholistan Tigers, playing first, made 93 runs in recommended overs. However, Thal Heroes were restricted to a total of 70 runs by bowlers of Cholistan Tigers. Similarly, in second match, Rohi Warriors scored 116 runs and defeated Eagle Stars by margin of 53 runs as Eagle Stars could make 63 runs only. According to District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran, badminton and table tennis events would be held at Sports Gymnasium on Monday (today).

Fire at grid station: The Mepco grid station of Qasimpur Colony caught fire here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the fire completely burnt various articles in the grid station. However 11 vehicles of fire brigade extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of three hours. The cooling process was in progress. However, the cause of fire could not be ascertained.