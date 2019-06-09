Two states ‘only solution’ to ME conflict: Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMMAN: Germany´s top diplomat on Sunday reaffirmed his country´s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ahead of a long-awaited US peace plan. “We are still in agreement that reaching a two-state solution through negotiations is the only solution,” Heiko Maas said during a press conference in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart. Washington is gearing up to roll out economic aspects of its plan at a conference in Bahrain later this month, but it is not yet clear when its political details will be unveiled.
