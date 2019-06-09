ANP stages rallies against price-hike in KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday staged rallies throughout the province against the price-hike.

The main rally was held in Charsadda where party head Asfandyar Wali came down hard on the government for what he said plunging the country into economic crises due to mismanagement. In the provincial capital, senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour led the rally from the Qissa Khwani Bazaar that turned into a public meeting at the Khyber Bazaar. Speaking on the occasion, Bilour blasted the rulers for creating an uncertain situation in the country. He said the PTI leaders had failed to come up to the expectations and had no rights to stay in power.

MARDAN: The activists of Awami National Party (ANP), Mardan chapter, on Sunday held a rally against the price hike. The rally started from the party district office and culminated on the Shamsi Road.

Led by the central vice-president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti, district president Latifur Rehman, general secretary Haroon Khan and others, the protesters chanted slogans against the PTI government. Addressing the gathering, Ameer Haider Hoti criticised the federal government for imposing heavy taxes. “The PTI leaders have made life miserable for the people. And the rulers have no vision to pull the country out of crises,” he added.

TIMERGARA: The ANP Lower Dir chapter held a demonstration against inflation on the call of its provincial leadership.

The ANP local leaders said the incumbent government had badly failed to deliver. They said that unannounced martial law had been imposed in the country. Speaking on the occasion ANP central leader Brigadier (r) Dr Saleem Khan said the skyrocketing prices of daily use items had doubled miseries of the common man.

CHITRAL: The ANP staged a protest against the price-hike in Chitral. Led by ANP leader Khadija Bibi and Eidul Hussain, the protesters marched from Ataliqi Bridge and gathered at PIA Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, Faizur Rehman, Syed Abid Hussain Jan, Fazal Ahad and others lashed out at the government for the price hike.

KHAR: The workers and leaders of the ANP took out a protest procession in Bajaur against the price-hike. Speaking on the occasion, ANP’s provincial Information Secretary Sadruddin Marwat, provincial president Pakhtun Students Federation Wasim Jabbar Khattak, Malik Attaullah and others criticised the PTI government for pushing the poor people into deprivation.

BANNU: The party workers led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khalil Abbas and district president Taimur Baz Khan took out a protest rally here.

Speaking on the occasion, Naz Ali Khan, Shah Wazir Khan, Sher Ali Khan and others condemned the PTI-led government for sky-rocketing prices of essential items and growing unemployment in the country.

They said the PTI government had failed to honour its commitment made with the people during the electioneering.

MINGORA: ANP workers staged a protest at Nishat Chowk here on Sunday against the price hike. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans. Former Senator Zahid Khan said the government failed to run the government affairs in accordance with the commitment made with the people.

GHALANAI: Addressing a public protest against the price-hike in Ekkaghund tehsil of Mohmand district, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and Hazrat Khan Mohmand said the government had failed to control the price of daily commodities.

They added that the price-hike had multiplied the miseries of the poor people. The speakers said that it would not be in the interest of the tribal district if the elections were postponed.

SWABI: The ANP leaders and workers, led by their provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, staged a protest against the unbridled inflation and failure of the government to control it.

The party leaders and workers gathered at the district office of the party and marched to Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in a big procession. They were holding placards inscribed with different anti-price hike slogans.

Addressing protesters, Aimal Wali said the PTI government had failed to control mounting prices of essential commodities and the entire burden of inflation had been transferred to the middle and poor class of the society.

NOWSHERA: The ANP workers and leaders held a protest demonstration against the government failure to control price hike. Former minister Masood Abbas Khattak, district president Jamal Khan Khattak, provincial vice-president Saqibullah Chamkani, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and others criticised the provincial and central government tried to snatch a morsel from the poor people on the pretext of so-called change.