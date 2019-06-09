PPP set to finalise people outreach drive today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party is set to finalise its “Awami Rabta Mohim” (People Outreach Campaign) today (Monday) aiming to launch anti-government movement inside and outside the Parliament.

The decision in this regard would be taken at its Central Executive Committee meeting, which is scheduled to be held today (Monday) evening.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening to jointly chair the CEC meeting.

Monday June 10 will also be politically D-Day for the PPP politics in the coming days as former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to appear before the Islamabad High Court for extension of his interim bail in fake bank account case.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had already approved the arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case and now the IHC would decide whether to extend his interim bail or not.

Asif Ali Zardari got interim bail in eight cases but fake bank accounts is only case in which he still needs to get an extension in bail. In the CEC meeting, the PPP will discuss political movement against the government and All Parties Conference of the opposition. PPP meeting would also discuss the government’s reference against the judges of the Superior judiciary in the Supreme Judicial Council, upcoming budget for next fiscal year which is scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly on June 11 (Tuesday), ongoing accountability of the opposition leaders and political situation of the country.

According to sources in the PPP, the CEC meeting will deliberate party position for the All Parties Conference of the opposition as the PPP has to decide in its meeting about the party stance, which is to be taken in the APC. The PPP will also decide the mode of its “Awami Rabta Mohim” in its CEC meeting and will decide from where it may start it as the party targets South Punjab and Central Punjab will be main focus of its Awami Rabta Mohim and also finalise the public rallies.

As the budget is also scheduled to be announced on Tuesday (June 11), the PPP CEC will also decide the mode of protest during the budget session with the other opposition parties.