Shahbaz gets warm welcome on return

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Lahore after nearly two-month-long tour of the UK. He landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport after travelling by a PIA flight, PK-758, at around 5am, and was warmly welcomed by his party supporters.

After he came out of the lounge, a large number of party supporters chanted slogans of ‘Sher Aya, Sher Aya’ (Here arrives the lion), besides bashing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PML-N leaders including Lahore President Pervaiz Malik, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Ameer Muqam, local leaders including Malik Waheed, Majid Zahur and others were also present on the occasion. The PML-N supporters had started gathering at the airport late in the night.

Shahbaz Sharif waved to the supporters while responding to their slogans and reached his residence in Model Town in the form of a rally.

The opposition in National Assembly, comprising two mainstream parties including the PML-N and the PPP, have already decided to give a tough time to the PTI government, which is under criticism from different fronts over various issues. Besides, the PML-N president will also chair the party meeting on Monday (today) to chalk out the future strategy against the Imran Khan government. The PTI government is accused of targeting political rivals through NAB. Shahbaz Sharif had left for London in the month of April after his name was removed from ‘no fly list’ on the court orders.

Shahbaz also remained under NAB custody before bail was granted to him and his two months long stay in London had given rise to many speculations, within and outside the party circles, but his return on Sunday put an end to all such predictions.