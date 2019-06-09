Tax officer may be punished if video proves bribery

ISLAMABAD: Different associations of five export-oriented industries, including value added textile, sports goods, surgical, leather and carpets, have rejected abolition of zero rating regime and imposition of lower rate of GST at 7.5 percent in the upcoming budget.

However, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has decided to wait till the announcement of budget before sharing its stance on any move to do away with the zero rating regime.

This reporter tried to contact textile tycoon Ijaz Gohar but he did not reply back.

However, the sources said the FBR was considering certain measures through the Finance Bill 2019-20 to penalise the officers found involved in getting bribes.

Some strict action, including imprisonment, may be introduced for the tax officers as well as taxpayers involved in receiving or offering bribes.

In case of video (supported by audio) evidencing any instance of bribery, the tax officer will be suspended instantly followed by an inquiry.

Moreover, all bank accounts of taxpayers involved in bribery will be blocked followed by a penal action.

The tax officers will be barred from harassing taxpayers to pay advance sales tax/income tax liability just to meet their targets.

To promote industrialisation and capital investment, income tax withholding at an import stage will be abolished on import of plants and machinery.