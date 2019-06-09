close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
ND
New Desk
June 10, 2019

Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa: Have faith in judges, CJ asks people

Top Story

ND
New Desk
June 10, 2019

Ag Agencies

LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Sunday said that people of Pakistan should have faith in their judges with regard to reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.Answering a question on Sunday during a programme organized by the Cambridge Union at the Cambridge University, Justice Khosa said that the matter was solely the prerogative of the Supreme Judicial Council of the country.

Elaborating on the answer the chief justice said that the government does not hold the authority to remove Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The chief justice asked the people to have faith in the judiciary and assured them a fair trial and rule of law in the proceedings.

He said that results of establishing model courts for dispensation of justice are good. He said that while penalising a culprit, his family and other circumstances should be considered, adding that it is necessary for justice that circumstances should be taken into account.

The chief justice said that if the system was not working towards providing justice, it’s not fault of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa arrived in London a day prior to take part in a conference in Cambridge University.

