Nasty blow gives Afghanistan’s Rashid concussion scare

LONDON: Rashid Khan was unable to bowl for Afghanistan in their match against New Zealand at Taunton after being struck on the head by a Lockie Ferguson delivery while batting. Rashid was hit in the 34th over after misjudging the length of a ball from Ferguson. He ducked, thinking it shorter than it was, and the ball cannoned into his helmet as Rashid turned his head. To add insult to injury, the ball then ricocheted into Rashid's stumps to dismiss him for a duck.

Kane Williamson, Rashid's captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad, immediately rushed over to the batsman as he walked off. Rashid got to the edge of the square before taking his helmet off and bending over in obvious discomfort. Afghanistan's physio attended to him briefly on the pitch before escorting him to the pavilion.

Rashid did not take the field after the interval and it remains unclear whether he took a concussion test or was simply kept out of action as a precaution without a test being conducted.Although the injury is not thought to be serious, with captain Gulbadin Naib saying after the match that Rashid was feeling fine, the 23-year-old will be kept under observation for the rest of the day and will be reassessed by the team doctor on Sunday morning.

Afghanistan's next game is not until next Saturday, against South Africa in Cardiff, which gives the leg-spinner time to recover and Naib said he expected Rashid to be fit for that game.