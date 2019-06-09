Macau pull out of WC qualifier in Sri Lanka citing safety

HONG KONG: Macau’s football chiefs have said they will not send a team to Sri Lanka for a World Cup qualifying match this week, citing security fears following the deadly Easter suicide attacks.

The decision sparked a rebuke from Sri Lanka’s football authorities who insisted the country was safe for international matches and that their team had a right to play on home soil.The Chinese enclave had been due to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the second leg of a qualifying first-round clash.

But in a statement the Macau Football Association (MFA) said it had decided not to send a team “due to the recent terrorist attack in Sri Lanka and for the sake of the teams personal safety”.The MFA said it had asked FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation and Sri Lanka’s footballing authorities to switch the match to a neutral venue but the request had yet to be granted.