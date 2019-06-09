Aussies hail new clay queen Barty

SYDNEY: Australia hailed “bloody legend” Ashleigh Barty on Sunday after she ended the country’s 46-year wait for a French Open singles title with a crushing victory in Paris.

Some of the nation’s top sportspeople took to social media to congratulate the 23-year-old in the wake of her 6-1, 6-3 whipping of Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova which propelled her to number two in the world.

“YES YOU DID! Congrats @ashbar96,” tweeted Australian superstar footballer Sam Kerr as the Matildas prepared to open their World Cup campaign in France later Sunday.

Wallabies veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper, who has been tweeting his support for Barty throughout the tournament, also offered congratulations.“YESSSSSSS!!!!! Allez Barty! You bloody legend. Congratulations @ashbar96,” he said.