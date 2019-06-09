Morgan pleased with England's improved batting performance

LONDON: Eoin Morgan, England's captain, heaped praise on Jason Roy for being the batsman he is for England. The right-hander slammed a superb 150 for England, helping them beat Bangladesh by over 100 runs.

Speaking about the game, Morgan said England's performance was much more clinical than what they did against Pakistan - a game they lost. “It was an improvement on the other day right throughout the whole game, right from start. We continued to lose wickets throughout our innings against Pakistan and today the opening stand laid a solid platform,” said Morgan after the game.

“I don't think it was that easy up front, I don't think the ball came on to the bat a lot, the first four or five overs proved that. We didn't really go anywhere. I thought Jason and Jonny were outstanding, assessed the conditions well, waited for bat ball and waited to impose themselves on innings,” the England captain said. Morgan added that having some one like Roy in team was a luxury.