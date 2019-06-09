Australia net bowler in hospital after hit to the head

LONDON: A net bowler working with the Australian team at The Oval has been given the all-clear after a precautionary scan, after he was struck on the head during training. The medium-pacer, Jai Kishan, was bowling to David Warner and was hit by a shot that came back at him before he could react.

Kishan was treated immediately on the field by the medical staff present at the ground before being strapped onto a medivac and transferred to hospital. He was reportedly conscious and smiling before he left. A CT scan showed no damage, though he is still being monitored for delayed concussion and other after-effects. He has since spoken to the Australian doctor and said he is feeling much better

The Australian players, clearly shaken by the incident, suspended their training for around 20 minutes and gathered at the side of the nets. Aaron Finch, speaking to the media just after the incident, said Warner had been particularly affected. “Dave was obviously pretty shaken up,” Finch said. “The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment. He's obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is okay.”