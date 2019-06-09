Rohail retained as Pak U-19 captain for SA series

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir of Islamabad has been retained as Pakistan U-19 captain for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will comprise seven 50-over matches from June 22 to July 7.

Rohail had not only successfully led Pakistan U19 to a 3-2 series win over Sri Lanka last week, but was also the most valuable player from either side with 320 runs in five matches which earned him the player of the series award.

The side was finalised by Director – Academies, Mudassar Nazar, Senior General Manager – Academies, Ali Zia, and Pakistan U-19 coach Azam Khan, and includes five changes to the side that played five 50-over matches in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The side includes Haider Ali and Qasim Akram, who scored 214 and 124 runs, respectively in Sri Lanka as well as fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Akhtar Shah, who took seven and six wickets, respectively.

Squad:1. Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper) (Islamabad)2. Haider Ali (vice-captain) (Rawalpindi) 3. Abbas Afridi (FATA)4. Akhtar Shah (Quetta) 5. Amir Ali (Larkana) 6. Basit Ali (Multan) 7. Fahad Munir (Lahore) 8. Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad) 9. Mohammad Amir (Peshawar)10. Mohammad Haris (Peshawar)11. Mohammad Wasim (FATA) 12. Naseem Shah (Lahore) 13. Qasim Akram (Lahore) 14. Saim Ayub (Karachi) 15. Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi)

Reserves: Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad); Mohammad Junaid (Quetta); Mohammad Taha (Karachi); Niaz Khan (Peshawar) and Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad).

Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).