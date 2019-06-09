Dhawan ton leads India to 352-5 against Australia

LONDON: Shikhar Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India post 352 for five against Australia in a key World Cup clash at the Oval on Sunday.

The opening batsman led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted -- a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the sunny conditions in south London.

Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for a 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia’s bowlers.

The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.

India’s total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland’s 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

“I played it very smartly and calmly. I really enjoy playing on this ground,” said Dhawan during the innings break after his third one-day international hundred in five innings at the Oval.

“I feel it is enough runs on the board. We have a great bowling side and I’m sure with their experience we will trouble the Australian batsman.”

Dhawan and Sharma overcame a cautious start against Australia’s new-ball duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to put India in control with their 16th century partnership in one-day internationals. Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile finally struck in the 23rd over, having Sharma caught behind, with both Australia and India looking to extend unbeaten records at this year’s World Cup.

It was a first wicket of the World Cup for Coulter-Nile, who feared he might be dropped despite a match-winning 92 with the bat in Australia’s narrow win over the West Indies last time out. Dhawan carried on, however, to reach a hundred with a single of Marcus Stoinis after the ball rebounded off the stumps.

He acknowledged his 17th ODI century by taking off his helmet and waving his bat to huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd. The aggressive Dhawan then drove a 93 mph delivery from Starc straight past the left-arm quick’s head for four.

India

R. Sharma c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57

S. Dhawan c sub (Lyon) b Starc 117

V. Kohli c Cummins b Stoinis 82

H. Pandya c Finch b Cummins 48

MS Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27

KL Rahul not out 11

K. Jadhav not out 0

Extras: (lb3, w7) 10

Total: (five wickets, 50 overs) 352

DNB: B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah

Fall: 1-127 (Sharma), 2-220 (Dhawan), 3-301 (Pandya), 4-338 (Dhoni), 5-348 (Kohli)

Bowling: Cummins 10-0-55-1 (3w); Starc 10-0-74-1; Coulter-Nile 10-1-63-1 (1w); Maxwell 7-0-45-0; Zampa 6-0-50-0; Stoinis 7-0-62-2 (3w).