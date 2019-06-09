EU states adopt ‘panda bonds’ in Chinese outreach

Paris: EU members Hungary, Poland, Portugal and soon Austria are strengthening ties with China by issuing attractive “panda bonds” that help Beijing raise its profile on international financial markets. Italy might join the trend as well, despite EU concerns that China may be seeking a way to increase its influence on the continent.

On May 30, Portugal became the first eurozone nation to issue renminbi-denominated bonds, raising two billion renminbi (around 250 million euros, $280 million) via a three-year instrument at a rate of 4.09 per cent. The offer attracted strong demand, and Portugal’s junior finance minister Ricardo Mourinho Felix told the financial news website ECO that Lisbon’s goal was “to enter a large market with strong liquidity.” Poland and Hungary have already issued bonds on the Chinese market, in 2016 and 2017-2018 respectively, and Austria and Italy — eurozone members like Portugal — have said they might do so as well.

The cost of borrowing on Chinese markets is much higher than in Europe however, so the reasons for such a move likely lie elsewhere. Portugal, which faced problems with financing when it was bailed out by the EU and IMF in 2011-14, now can offer less than 1.0 percent to borrow money for 10 years on European markets. But by helping China become a bigger actor on the global financial stage, governments can get into Beijing’s good books, and attract investment in sectors like financial services, infrastructure and transportation. The Portuguese port of Sines is interested in attracting Chinese investment as part of Beijing’s global “Belt and Road” network, for example. “There are also key political or reputational concerns,” notes Liang Si, an Asian debt market expert at French bank BNP Paribas.