Qatar will support any ME peace plan approved by Palestinians: FM

LONDON: Qatar will accept any Middle East peace plan that is acceptable to the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday, warning that any U.S.-led solution cannot be imposed on Palestinians.
“As far as we see, right now there is a disconnect between the Palestinians and the UNinted States,” he told reporters in London. “Our position remains very firm: We are going to support any plan that the Palestinians are willing to accept.”
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who has been trying to put together a peace plan, said in an interview broadcast last week that the Palestinians deserve “self-determination”, but stopped short of backing Palestinian statehood and expressed uncertainty over their
ability to govern themselves.
