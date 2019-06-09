close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
AFP
June 10, 2019

New US ambassador meets with Iraqi FM

World

AFP
June 10, 2019

BAGHDAD: The new US ambassador in Baghdad submitted his credentials to Iraq´s top diplomat, the foreign ministry announced Sunday, joining the embassy just weeks after Washington brought “non-essential” diplomatic staff home.

Matthew Tueller has served as US ambassador to both Yemen and Kuwait, and had been previously posted in Baghdad as a political adviser at the American embassy. On Sunday, Tueller submitted his diplomatic credentials to Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim, who said Baghdad would “guarantee all necessary conditions for the success of his mission”.

The US Senate confirmed Tueller´s appointment in Iraq in mid-May, a day after the State Department announced it was withdrawing all “non-essential” members from its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Arbil.

The move came amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran that have repeatedly seen Iraq — an ally of both countries — caught in the middle.

