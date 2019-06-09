close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ defeats ‘X-Men’ to top box office

June 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Universal´s new animation “The Secret Life of Pets 2” managed to lead North American box offices this weekend with an estimated take of $47.1 million even while earning less than half what the first “Pets” film did just three years ago.

“Pets 2,” produced by Illumination studio, edged out another new release, Fox´s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” to top the three-day weekend, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

“Pets” could also brag about an A- rating from audiences, suggesting it has staying power, according to CinemaScore. It features the voices of Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Patton Oswalt in another tale of what pets do when their owners are away. “Dark Phoenix” sold $33 million in tickets, the worst performance in the X-Man franchise´s 20-year history and “well below expectations,” according to Variety. Website BoxOfficeMojo called it “the worst reviewed film in the X-men franchise ever.” And it cost $200 million to make. Said to be the final installment in the X-Men series, “Dark Phoenix” has the main characters facing the fierce power of superhuman Phoenix after a space mission goes awry.

